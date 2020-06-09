Kanawha-Charleston Health Department oversees restaurant if employee has COVID-19

If a food service worker is diagnosed with COVID-19, restaurants must follow proper inspection guidelines in order to reopen.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) said in a statement, however, that they're not able to release information about specific instances.

Holly Knauff, who's a mother, said if she found out food service employees at a location did have COVID-19, she would want to make sure things were being handled safely.

"I would like to see them make sure people have masks and hand sanitizers and just general cleanliness," Knauff said.

When a worker is diagnosed, all of the employee's colleagues are tested for COVID-19. In some situations, a KCHD sanitarian will order the facility to work with the National Guard cleaning the entire property thoroughly, possibly even closing it down.

Knauff said business transparency means a lot to her.

"You know how they have like 'grade A sanitation', you see their things in the window where they are inspected, something like that might be a good idea," Knauff said.

The health department also said it has completed two facility deep cleanings in the county so far, but no restaurants have been closed.

They said they did send sanitarians on Monday to observe the Cookout location in Kanawha City. That observation was conducted unannounced after health department officials received questions about the location.

Juanita Johnson said if a restaurant does not seem to be taking health guidelines seriously, she turns around.

"I've done been to a couple of drive-thrus. No no masks so me and my daughter drove off," Johnson said.

It is the sanitarian's job to determine whether a restaurant needs to be shut down or deep cleaned. After inspecting the Cookout in Kanawha City, it was determined workers were wearing masks, sanitizing frequently and following protocols.

Johnson said restaurants in question should be investigated.

"You're suppose to close it down and see what's going on," she said.

KCHD officials are unable to release information about whether Cookout did have any cases of COVID-19 among employees. WSAZ reached out to the restaurant's corporate office and received no response.