KDMC enacts new visitation policy after rise in flu cases

King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland as enacted visitation restrictions after an uptick in reported flu cases.

The new policy went into effect Saturday evening.

"These guidelines are for the safety of patients, visitors and team members, and are meant to help decrease the spread of the flu," the hospital said in a statement.

KDMC issued the same policy in January 2018, and it was lifted two months later.

The guidelines issued are:

- Visitors must wear masks or other protective clothing when visiting.

- No visitors under the age of 12.

- No visitors with any symptoms of flu-like illness (such as cough, sore throat, fever, chills, runny nose, body aches, nausea/vomiting, or diarrhea)

- Only two visitors will be allowed in patient's room at a time.

The hospital says additional restrictions may be in place in special care units such as Pediatrics, Critical Care, and Oncology units.

