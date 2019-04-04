KEA members elect new president

Members of the Kentucky Education Association have chosen Eddie Campbell as its next president.

Campbell has been association vice president since 2016 and will begin his three-year term as president on June 15.

The organization said in a news release that he was elected Thursday by a majority of more than 89 percent over three other candidates.

Campbell replaces Stephanie Winkler, who was term limited. He is on leave from the Knox County school system, where he is choir director of Knox Central High and Middle Schools.

The election took place during KEA's 147th Delegate Assembly. Joel Wolford was elected vice president. He is a librarian media specialist at Russell Springs Elementary.

The KEA represents more than 43,000 teachers.

Campbell issued the following statement in a news release:

“KEA members have worked hard advocating for public education, for living wages, for quality public schools and for equal educational opportunities for all students. As KEA President, I will continue to actively listen to educators and help raise their voices in Frankfort. These are perilous times for educators across the Commonwealth, and KEA will work together hand-in-hand with our schools, communities, parents and fellow advocates until every student and every public school employee has the materials, resources, and security they need to receive a quality public education. KEA will not stop until each and every educator in our great commonwealth feels empowered to speak up and speak out for their students and their profession.”

