KISS tribute band rocks out at Mason County Fair

Music lovers were rock and rolling all night and eating deep fried Oreos in Point Pleasant.

Rich Kosak, founding member of KISS tribute band Mr. Speed, sings Detroit Rock City at the Mason County Fair.

Mr. Speed, a KISS tribute band, was the main act Friday night at the Mason County Fair.

Some of the young fans in the crowd even donned the KISS makeup.

The band says when Gene Simmons and company are unavailable, they're the next best thing.

While the band was in town, they got an up close look at a well known local monument, the Mothman statue.

"We've heard of the Mothman, and we stopped at the statue today and took some photos and went to the museum," founding member of the group Rich Kosak said.

Kosak says they were not in the makeup when they took pictures by the statue.

John Anderson performs at the Mason County Fair Saturday night at 9.

