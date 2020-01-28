KSP: Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Pike County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a chase in Pike County that ended in a shooting.

Troopers confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting on Route 805 in the Dorton area Tuesday morning. A deputy coroner is on the scene.

Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor tells WYMT that someone called to complain that a man was driving through a parking lot. Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton approached the vehicle when the driver took off, starting a 16-mile chase.

The chase ended in the same area of a deadly crash that happened hours earlier Tuesday.

