KSP Trooper Teddy for Valentine's Day

The Trooper Teddy bears are $14.99 and are on sale through Valentine's Day.

You can buy a Trooper teddy bear through February 14.

Proceeds benefit the Trooper Teddy Project, which provides teddy bears to children in traumatic situations.

“When KSP is called to a scene, it’s usually a tragic and difficult situation,” said KSP spokesman Sergeant Josh Lawson. “Unfortunately, there are many incidents where children are involved and witness traumatic things. To minimize the situation and help them cope, we provide children with a teddy bear to calm them down during times of crisis.”

Lawson said the program is designed to develop trust between officers and children.

Click here to buy a bear.