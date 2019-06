A trooper has been injured in a crash on U.S. 23 in Greenup County.

It happened near Caroline Road in Raceland just before 4 Sunday afternoon.

A detour has been set up around the area.

Troopers are on scene reconstructing the crash.

It is unclear how extensive the trooper's injuries are.

