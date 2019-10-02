KSP participating in safety initiative to target aggressive drivers

A two-week enforcement initiative is targeting aggressive drivers in hopes of cutting down on accidents.

Kentucky State Police is participating in a two-week enforcement initiative, targeting aggressive drivers on particular stretches of road, including U.S. 23.

Kentucky State Police is participating in an enforcement campaign called TACT, which stands for Ticketing Aggressive Cars and Trucks.

"The goal of this enforcement is to save lives," said Trooper Bobby King. "When you get right down to the basis of it, we want to make sure that everyone gets to go home safe at the end of the day. That's what is important to us. It's not about writing tickets, it's not about being a nuisance to the public. Our goal is to save lives and make sure people get home."

The enforcement started on Oct. 1. Troopers will be looking for violations from both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Troopers will be going after drivers for things like speeding, following too closely, not leaving enough space to pass and failure to yield the right-of-way.

"It really comes down to paying attention," said Trooper King. "An extra 20 to 30 feet between you and a vehicle may be the difference between it being a collision and not being a collision. So constantly paying attention to your surroundings and what's going on around you. We are not going to apologize for ramping up our enforcement efforts. We are here to make sure that the public stays safe and that people get home."

Some of the areas they will be targeting include Henderson Co., US-41; Hardin Co., I-65; Kenton Co., I-75; Laurel Co., I-75; and Floyd Co., US-23.

"These are heavily traveled by commercial vehicles and anytime you have a commercial vehicle versus a passenger car, it is not going to end well for the passenger car," said Trooper King.

According to troopers, these areas have seen a significant number of crashes over a two-year period.

The enforcement will last for the next two weeks.