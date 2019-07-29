KVSS holds public forum on future of Tiskelwah Center

Kanawha Valley Senior Services held a meeting Monday afternoon on the consolidation of the Tiskelwah Center into a new senior center in Kanawha City.

The West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services requires that a public forum take place if a center is being closed, relocated or consolidated in all non-emergency situations.

KVSS is looking to move non-nutrition services from the archaic Tiskelwah Center to Lighthouse Childcare & Development in Kanawha City, due to struggling with maintenance and upkeep, not covered by federal funding for aging services.

Many of Charleston’s West Side seniors indicated that transportation will be an issue if Tiskelwah closes.

KVSS has looked into possible nutrition-providing services at Emmanuel Baptist Church to serve residents of the city’s West Side.

The 16-member KVSS board will vote on the possible move in an upcoming meeting. The next one is scheduled for Aug. 28.

There is no timetable for the consolidation if the board passes the plan.

