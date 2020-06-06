KY COVID | 11,287 total cases, four new deaths

Cases of COVID-19 have jumped Saturday in Kentucky, with more than half of the new cases reported in one county.

State health officials confirmed 319 cases Saturday. They say 65% were in Jefferson County alone.

As of 4 p.m., Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 11,287 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Bluegrass State.

“The virus is still out there. I know we’re tired. I know we all just want to have a normal summer,” said Gov. Beshear. “But we’ve already saved so many lives as Team Kentucky and we can’t let up now.”

Four new deaths were also reported, raising the state's death toll to 470.

At least 3,344 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

