KY COVID-19 | 100 new cases, 11 new virus-related deaths

The State of Kentucky is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19.

During a press conference Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear also announced 11 new virus-related deaths.

The total number of positive cases in Kentucky now stands at 770.

31 Kentuckians have died due to complications with coronavirus.

Thursday afternoon Gov. Beshear recommended that public school superintendents and private school leaders extend the policy of no in-person instruction through at least Friday, May 1.

The governor also expanded the executive order regarding out-of-state travel. The new restriction requires out-of-state travelers to quarantine for 14 days.