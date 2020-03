During his daily news briefing on Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced two new coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Gov. Beshear says the new virus-related deaths include a 75-year-old in Fayette County and a 77-year-old in Hopkins County.

According to Kentucky's COVID-19 website, the state now has 302 positive cases.

