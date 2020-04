During his daily press briefing about Kentucky's response to the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Andy Beshear announced an increase in positive cases.

Health officials say the State of Kentucky now has 831 COVID-19 cases.

37 Kentuckians have died due to complications with coronavirus. That's an increase of 6 from Thursday.

So far, 15,572 Kentuckians have been tested for coronavirus.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.