KY COVID-19 | 50 new cases confirmed, 248 total

During his daily news conference updating the public on the COVID-19 crisis, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state saw the single largest jump in positive cases from Wednesday to Thursday.

50 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to the Department of Health.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there were 248 positive cases.

Gov. Beshear also announced that a nursing home patient had tested positive for COVID-19, but the governor later announced on twitter that after further review it appears that patient does not have the virus.

The new cases were confirmed in Boone, Calloway, Clark, Christian, Daviess, Fayette, Harrison, Hopkins, Jefferson, Jessamine, Madison, Mason, Mercer, Pulaski, Union and Webster counties.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

