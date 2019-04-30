KY man sentenced to 50 years in federal child porn case

A federal judge has sentenced a Grayson County man to 50 years in prison on multiple counts involving child pornography.

James D. Armes, 37, of Millwood, had been indicted in May 2018 of five counts of production, two counts of distribution, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Armes pleaded guilty to all charges in December.

Court documents say that between October 16 and November 28, 2017, Armes used his cell phone "to create numerous images and videos of the sexual exploitation of two children."

Authorities also say Armes had sexual contact with a female child under 1 year old numerous times and took several pictures of the genitals of a boy under the age of 5 years old.

Because of a prior rape conviction, Armes faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years imprisonment.

