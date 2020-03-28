Kaanawha Blvd. closed over the weekend

This weekend people took advantage of warmer weather and the expanded Kanawha Blvd. Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin made the decision to close the street Friday. She says she did this so people can get outside and be safe at the same time.

"If you need to get outside this is a safe space to do that," Mayor Goodwin said.

People used Saturday afternoon to ride bikes, get exercise and enjoy the weather.

"It's the kind of weather you want to get out and enjoy.. and be happy that you are alive," said Reid Pugh.

Other people like Scott Midle say it's not only a chance for adults to get out, but children too.

"You know they have been stuck at home having to get home schooled by their parents which they are not used to, the parents are not used to it either," Midle said.

The Blvd. will be closed until Sunday at 6 p.m. Mayor Goodwin says if there are large groups getting together, actions will be taken.

"If we are watching large groups of folks congregate in any one area, were going to shut it down," Mayor Goodwin said.

But for people like Reid it's about getting out and enjoying the sun.

"Everybody is staying a good distance apart and walking up and down the blvd," Pugh said.