Kanawha County Delegate Malcolm dies

Delegate Sharon Malcolm has died, according to her campaign staff.

Malcolm, who lived in Mink Shoals, Kanawha County, “passed away peacefully in her sleep,” campaign staff said. Her death was discovered about noon Monday.

Malcolm, a Republican, represented House District 39, northern Kanawha County, which spans the Sissonville, Mink Shoals and Cross Lanes areas.

Malcolm was appointed on March 22, 2018, replacing longtime Delegate Ronald Walters, who resigned a couple of weeks prior to that.

Walters worked out an agreement with the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office to resign and not seek public office again following an investigation that took place after a woman contended a forged signature had resulted in a lien on her property.

Malcolm was a retired auditor for the state of West Virginia and was the first woman to serve as a doorkeeper and as Sergeant at Arms for the West Virginia House of Delegates.

She was elected to the seat in the Nov. 6, 2018, General Election.

Malcolm’s 2,436 votes were enough to defeat Democrat David Holmes, who had 2,022 votes, and independent Dana Ferrell, who had 1,315 votes.

She was running for re-election next year. Friends said she appeared in a parade this past Friday in Sissonville.

“It is with great shock and sadness that we mourn the sudden loss of Delegate Malcolm,” House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Sharon was a fierce public servant, who passionately stood in defense of the principles she held dear. On behalf of her friends and colleagues in the House, Kirsten and I extend our deepest prayers and sympathies to Sharon’s family and friends in this time of grief.”

