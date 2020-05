An accident has shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes on Kanawha Boulevard East Thursday evening, according to dispatchers.

The accident happened near the Belle exit near Simmons Creek Drive just after 9:30 p.m.

As of right now no word on any injuries, dispatchers say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

There's no word on when the lanes will reopen at this time.

