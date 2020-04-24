Kanawha-Charleston Health Department set to hold additional drive-thru testing event

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Friday afternoon it has completed its testing of nursing home facilities.

Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young says the department tested four facilities and the remainder of the nursing homes conducted in-house testing.

Young says the results of the roughly 1,700 tests will be coming out in the next 48 hours.

As of 4:00 p.m. Friday, there are 154 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County. According to Dr. Young, 93 of those are still active while 61 are considered closed.

Three coronavirus deaths have been reported.

Health officials say 26 people were tested for coronavirus during a drive-thru testing event held earlier this week. One person at that event tested positive.

On Tuesday, April 28 a testing location will be set up at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary in Charleston. Tests will be provided between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Health officials say you must make an appointment prior to arriving by calling 304.348.1088. 27 people have already scheduled to receive a test.

Health officials also announced that immunizations are being administered again at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Immunizations we suspended when COVID-19 restrictions went into place back in March.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says all city buildings will remain closed until May 15.