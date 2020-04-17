Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to hold drive-up testing event

A drive-up COVID-19 testing opportunity will available next week in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold the event Tuesday, April 21 at the ambulance authority at 601 Brooks Street in Charleston.

Testing will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In order to be tested, people must have symptoms for the disease, which include coughing, fever and shortness of breath. Testing is by appointment only.

"We know that testing for COVID-19 is very important to stopping the spread of this disease in our community, so we want to offer residents opportunities to get tested," said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

"This won't be our only community testing event," said Monica Mason, education director for the Kanawha Emergency Ambulance Authority. "We plan to have other events throughout the county."

For an appointment, call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department's COVID-19 hotline at 304-348-1088.

