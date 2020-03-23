Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association needs more than 50 dog fosters before Tuesday

Following Gov. Jim Justice's Stay-at-Home order, Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is asking for more than 50 animal fosters before they close at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to a Facebook post from theKanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 73 animal fosters are urgently needed before the Stay-at-Home Order goes into effect. The KCHA plans to open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and be be "all hands on deck" in order to facilitate as many fosters and adoptions as they can.

KCHA also said in an email that they will be offering a "Drive-thru Dog" service, where a foster can pick up their dog without leaving their vehicle.

If you are able to foster or adopt a dog and pick it up before 8 p.m. Tuesday, you can sign up at this link.