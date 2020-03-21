Kanawha Co., Charleston City leaders request expanded state testing hours

Kanawha County Commissioners and the Mayor of Charleston have joined together to express frustration with the hours of operation of the W.Va. Office of Laboratory Services during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The letter, addressed to the Secretary of the West Virginia DHHR and the Commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health says that the state lab operational hours of Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., with limited hours on the weekend, is “absolutely unacceptable."

The letter is requesting that the lab immediately be open for testing 24/7, so that patients can more quickly receive their test results rather than waiting overnight.

"They deserve quicker results that will help local health departments quickly trace who has had contact with those who have tested positive so that the appropriate quarantine measures can be taken to help stop the spread of the virus and flatten the curve."

WSAZ has reached out to the state of West Virginia for a response.