Kanawha Co. Commission says health standards go against local health officer's advice

The Kanawha County Commission and City of Charleston are calling upon the Governor to relax a legislative rule announced Thursday by the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health and Human Resources.

The legislative rule changes rules enacted by Dr. Sherri Young and goes against her medical advice, officials say.

Dr. Young determined the safest environment would be for essential businesses to have only two people per 1,000 square feet. The Bureau for Public Health’s states businesses whose sales are comprised of at least 80 percent of grocery food products have three members of the public per 1,000 square feet.

According to county and city officials, they believe the move was the result of a “push by lobbyist for the WV Retailers Association and OMEGA. Officials say leaders in Kanawha County and the City of Charleston were asked to change rules put in place by Dr. Young but declined their request for the safety of front-line employees at grocery stores and the public.”

“Adding 50% more foot trafﬁc inside of stores increases the risks to customers and frontline employees. It goes against everything we are trying to do during this time of asking people to stay home and socially distance. This new rule goes against the medical advice of our Health Director who felt that 2 customers per 1,000 per square feet was a safe number. We must remain diligent in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. These important medical decisions should be made by healthcare professionals and not special interests,” commented Commissioner Ben Salango.

Commissioner Kent Carper stated, “Less than three days ago, The Washington Post reported that more than 40 grocery store workers have died due to COVID-19, we must protect these employees, not add more people to the stores at one time. These front-line heroes deserve more protection, not less. Their voice should have been heard.”

“The Emergency Legislative Rule issued today has great potential to cause a more rampant spread of this virus,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “The Health Order put into place by Dr. Sherri Young limits the amount of exposure that the general public and our front-line workers receive. We must continue to focus on the best public health policies that protect our essential employees and the general public.”

The Governor gave detailed directions to nine counties in his executive order for those counties declared as “hot spots to promulgate their own rules during this pandemic for essential businesses.

Kanawha County followed these directions and immediately instituted appropriate rules, leaders say.

The Kanawha County Commission and City of Charleston call upon the Governor to relax the legislative rule and allow the nine counties who have already implemented their rules to maintain their ordinances and continue to enforce their regulations.

Officials say they consulted with the State when developing the rules.

