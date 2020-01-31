Kanawha Co. Commission President asking DOH for rockslide remedy

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper signed a letter Thursday to send to Gov. Jim Justice asking the Department of Highways to help fix a stretch of road that's dealing with falling rocks.

Earlier this week, we spoke to neighbors about their concerns about Elk River Road in Mink Shoals.

The Pinch Fire Department says it's not a rare occurrence that they get called out to Elk River Road for a rockslide.

Communication Director of the West Virginia Division of Highways tells WSAZ.com the department is "looking into it" to determine what would be required to make improvements.

