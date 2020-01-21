Kanawha Co. Commission asks Frontier about bankruptcy rumors

The Kanawha County Commission has submitted a letter to Frontier Communications Corporation regarding the future of the company in West Virginia.

The commission says it is asking Frontier Communications Corporation CEO, Bernie Han, to confirm or deny rumors insinuating Frontier's plans to file for bankruptcy.

"We have been in contact with our local CWA union and Senator Manchin's office regarding the continued rumors of a bankruptcy filing, " Commission President Kent Carper said. "Our first and foremost concern is the 1000+ employees in West Virginia. Any decision Frontier makes could affect upwards to 10,000 West Virginia families and that is who we will continue to have as our priority. As the operator of West Virginia's largest 911 center and as a customer of Frontier, we're entitled to know the status of their company."

Commissioner Ben Salango added, "We were concerned in 2009 when Verizon sold to Frontier Communications and we're equally concerned for the same reasons today. Frontier Communications is not only one of our state's sole landline service providers, but a lifeline for many of our rural communities. We have been in contact with our local union representatives and though they have not received official word yet, they are concerned of the validity of these rumors. We need confirmation from Frontier."

