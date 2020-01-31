Kanawha Co. Commission pledges support to South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena

The Kanawha County Commission pledged support Thursday to the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena to help it reopen faster.

The Kanawha County Commission pledged support Thursday to the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena to help it reopen faster after mechanical issues.

An unexpected mechanical failure led to the rink’s closure earlier this season.

Commissioners pledged assistance to the city of South Charleston to move the project along. Commission President Kent Carper said it’s important because the closest ice rink for local hockey teams and figure skaters to practice is in Morgantown.

Even with the commission’s assistance, the rink is not expect to reopen until the beginning of March.

