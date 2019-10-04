Kanawha County Commissioner Salango to announce gubernatorial bid

Attorney and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango will formally announce next Thursday his plans to run for West Virginia governor.

The Democrat tells WSAZ that he has no further comment at this time.

Salango joined the Kanawha County Commission in February 2017. He replaced long-time commissioner Dave Hardy who became the state's revenue secretary. Salango was then elected to a full term in November 2018.

Salango, who was raised in Raleigh County, is a founding member of the law firm Preston & Salagno.

He is married to the Honorable Tera Salango who serves as a Kanawha County Circuit Judge.

The couple has two teenagers.

