Kanawha County Prosecutor's office employee receives special sendoff

It was a special sendoff Friday for a special member of the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cindy Robinson has been working behind the scenes of Kanawha County's criminal justice system for nearly four decades. She received a special sendoff for her retirement.

Cindy Robinson was hired 36 years ago by the late honorable James Stuckey when he was prosecutor.

Cindy’s daughter, Megan, says that makes her mom the longest serving support staff member the office has ever had.

On Friday, her colleagues, friends and family got together to wish her well in her retirement.

As you might imagine, she’s seen a whole lot in Kanawha County's court system in her 36 years.

"It makes you feel good when you have prosecutors that are out there fighting for our victims and the things that they've been through, things that none of us will ever understand until it happens," Robinson said. "It is just very fulfilling to know that you have good prosecutors

out there that are taking care of everyone."

Her retirement plans are to spend time with her family and work for her new employers, Lena and Sophia -- her granddaughters.

