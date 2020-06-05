Kanawha Co. Schools cancel plans for in-person graduations

Kanawha County Schools will not hold in-person graduation ceremonies.

According to a release, administrators and principals have been meeting continuously to create plans and backup plans for graduation ceremonies. They say they have also been working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and have decided that in-person ceremonies will put too many people at risk, so all previously scheduled dates/times for in-person ceremonies at the Charleston Convention Center and Coliseum have been canceled.

They say all high schools will now host virtual graduation ceremonies.

The release states that students and families should look for information from their school in the coming weeks for details about the school’s virtual graduation.