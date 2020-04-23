Kanawha Commission eyes next steps in 'hero pay' process

The first county in the state of West Virginia to approve “hero pay” for those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic will spend $600,000 to reward those workers.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the money has been paid retroactively for a 30-day period from March 15 to April 15. He said that is all the money the county can currently take from the emergency fund.

Carper tells WSAZ that the $1.35 billion federal money given to the state of West Virginia can be spent on hazard pay, which Carper is hoping can help to continue to fund the paycheck boost to those employees.

On April 28, Kanawha County commissioners will meet again to further review hero pay and to authorize payment to various municipalities throughout Kanawha County to allow leaders there to do the same.

According to Carper, the “hero pay” was given to paramedics, firefighters, clerks, custodians, prosecuting attorneys, deputy sheriffs, Metro 911 dispatchers and any employee who has answered the call during the health crisis.

Carper says that the pandemic and the hero pay were not something that they could have ever seen coming or budgeted for beyond the emergency fund.

“I have had nothing but gratitude from the first responders in Kanawha County,” Carper said regarding the extra money.

Kanawha County commissioners voted to give a $100,000 block grant from the state of West Virginia that Gov. Jim Justice said could be used for anything COVID-19 related, including “hero pay” to the city of Charleston.

Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin is now asking members of city council to match that money as a bonus to city employees who are on the front lines.

Carper says that this coming Tuesday the commission will hand out $135,000 to other municipalities in the county to help supplement city budgets so that first responders there can also see an increase in pay.

Carper says the county has to continue meet its debt obligations like payroll and utilities.

“New federal money allows for hazard pay and if and when they decide to disperse it we will certainly reward those who are protecting us.”