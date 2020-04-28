Kanawha County commissioners approve hero pay for municipalities

Kanawha County commissioners on Tuesday approved money to help municipalities throughout the county give hero pay to first responders.

The $135,000 will be split between the following departments:

South Charleston - $43,224.30



Nitro – $10,280.37



St. Albans – $18,457.94



Dunbar – $10,046.73



Belle -- $6,869.16



Cedar Grove -- $4,635.51



Marmet – $9,672.90



Chesapeake – $7,102.80



East Bank -- $3,168.22



Handley -- $1,233.64



Glasgow -- $4,635.51



Montgomery - $7,102.80



Pratt -- $1,467.29



Clendenin – $7,102.90

Some $35,000 of the money is coming from the county’s coal severance fund. The other $100,000 is coming from public safety grant funds.

The city of Charleston will receive $100,000. Commissioners voted to give the city the money that is coming to Kanawha County in the form of a block grant from the state of West Virginia. Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin is asking members of City Council to match that money so that it can be used for hero pay.

The amount each department received was determined by a grant committee.