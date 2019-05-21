Kanawha County Commission president responds to study on former KCHD needle exchange

On Tuesday, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper responded to a study published by Johns Hopkins University that stated that the suspension of a needle exchange program negatively effected current drug users.

The study was about the former KCHD needle exchange program that came to an end after two years.

In an open letter, Carper addressed the author of the study, Dr. Sean T. Allen of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, saying “the term ‘study’ I don’t feel can correctly apply in this instance, as a study should not be confused for an attempt to justify a preconceived judgement on a program that provided addiction empowerment to our area’s most vulnerable population."

In his letter he also stated that the KCHD program was never a "true exchange," but that "in its two-year life-span this mismanaged and misguided program that ravaged our community, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department lost the trust of the very community that funds the bill for services being offered. This program unequivocally failed their mission to ‘rehabilitate and counsel’."

Carper also addressed Allen's statements on HIV. "I'm also aware that you said, 'Policies that limit syringe access are not in the best interest of public health. Syringe services programs can prevent new HIV infections, but they need to be accessible to work.' I can assure you that ending the debacle of a program formerly run at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department was the catalyst that saved us from entering a situation like you have in Baltimore with the highest rate of HIV infections for your state despite the current programs in place."

Dr. Art Rubin, the current president of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health, responded to the study saying," “The KCHD Board was not aware of the Johns Hopkins study that is being reported in this morning’s newspaper. We have no plans to restart a Needle Exchange program."

WSAZ reached out to Dr. Allen and he provided a statement by email saying, “Our research shows that the suspension of the KCHD harm reduction program precipitated a scarcity of sterile injection equipment in the community, as a result, people reported more frequently injecting with used syringes.”

In his letter, Carper invited Allen to a Kanawha County Commission meeting to discuss his findings. He offered three open upcoming dates, including June 6, June 27 and July 18.