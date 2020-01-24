Kanawha County BOE moves ahead with superintendent hiring process

Kanawha County School Board members decided that whoever they select for the position will take office July 1.

Superintendent Ron Duerring announced his plans for retirement last week, and he will serve as superintendent until July 30. Click here for more.

Dr. Duerring has been in the Kanawha County Superintendent position for more than two decades. Board members say they want to be careful and thorough during the search for his replacement.

"We need to make sure we hire somebody that will do an excellent job and he has our children in his hands," said Ryan White, president of the Kanawha County School Board.

Board members are considering hiring the state School Board Association to help them with the search. School board members in Kanawha County have asked the association for a proposal of how much it would cost to take the association's help.

The Kanawha County School Board has requested to get those proposals by Monday. They will meet again Wednesday to review them.

