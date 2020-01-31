Kanawha Co. Board of Education President calls for special meeting to reconsider superintendent vote

Three of five Kanawha County Schools board members voted yes to appointing a new superintendent at Wednesday's Kanawha County Board of Education meeting. Now leaving the President Ryan White, calling a special meeting to clear up any gray areas and to make sure this was done by the book.

"I was blindsided by that," White told WSAZ. "I had no clue that that was going to happen. None of the board members told me that that was going to happen."

Board members thought they'd be showing up to start the process of replacing longtime superintendent Dr. Ron Deurring with a national search. But board member, Jim Crawford made a motion to appoint a new superintendent right on the spot.

"In my opinion I think we need to appoint a superintendent for this position and I'm making a motion we appoint a superintendent," Crawford said at Wednesday's board meeting.

White and Ric Cavander were the two votes against the motion, see that full story here.

Now White wants to be sure the board didn't violate the state's open meeting law so he reached out to the State Ethics Commission.

"They basically said it was a gray area and that it's possible that someone could file an open meetings law violation against us and get the action overturned," White said.

Crawford, who made the initial motion, told us earlier this week that he never meant to catch anyone off guard.

"I had no intent on blindsiding anybody, I was up front with everybody," Crawford said. "We can't discuss this with anybody unless all five of us are together."

White has called the special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.