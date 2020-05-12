Kanawha County Commission President declares May 12 'Amanda Barren Day'

May 12 is a very special day for the WSAZ family, it's Amanda Barren's birthday. And now, it is officially ‘Amanda Barren Day’ in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper declares May 12 Amanda Barren Day.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper made the special declaration Tuesday.

On WSAZ Midday Tuesday Carper said, “The Kanawha County Commission proudly declares today, May the twelfth, Amanda Barren Day. Amanda you are truly a professional, a decisive journalist and someone who actually cares for the community. You are a blessing to have and we proudly declare today Amanda Barren Day.”

Gov. Jim Justice also acknowledge Amanda's special day during his press conference Tuesday afternoon.

"It's Amanda Barren's birthday today. So, anybody who can drive her crazy about that please do so. She does a lot of good work. She works really hard for our state all the time. We're proud of her and wish her a happy birthday."

