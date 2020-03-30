Kanawha County Commission President voices concerns as primary date gets closer

With West Virginia's primary election date fast approaching, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper has submitted a letter to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

In the letter, Carper expressed concern over recent health models predicting the COVID-19 pandemic peak could hit West Virginia during the primary election.

While absentee voting by mail has been expanded, Commissioner Carper says his concerns are with the safety and well being of the 9,000 poll workers in West Virginia, including the 1042 election officials in Kanawha County.

Commission President Carper said, "Yesterday, the President of the United States confirmed what I have said since we made our first announcement on March 13th. I predicted this would last a minimum of 8 weeks and the federal government has extended social distancing guidelines until April 30. In West Virginia, we could be hitting our peak on May 1st, during early voting. While I fully support the voting process and excising our right to vote, I have to voice my deep concern for our poll workers and county employees."