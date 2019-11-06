Kanawha County Commission backs bipartisan miner pension bill

The Kanawha County Commission plans to introduce a resolution announcing their support of the Bipartisan American Miners Act of 2019.

The act, introduced Wednesday, is sponsored by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, Shelley Moore Capito, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The act would require ‘shoring up’ the 1974 Pension Plan that is headed for insolvency due to coal company bankruptcy and the 2008 financial crisis and would ensure that miners at risk due to 2018 and 2019 coal company bankruptcies would not lose their healthcare.

Commission President Carper said, “For centuries, we have asked our West Virginia coal miners to risk their lives every day to provide energy supply to our country. We ask them to go to work in the most dangerous of environments; in return, they have been promised hard-earned pensions, as well as healthcare benefits when they reach retirement age.”

Some 87,000 retired coal miners and surviving spouses risk losing their pension if a bill is not passed.

