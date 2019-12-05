Kanawha County Commission presents $50K for Nitro baseball field

The Kanawha County Commission gave $50,000 Thursday night to go toward a new challenger baseball field in Nitro.

The challenger field will allow kids from ages 3 to 99 with disabilities to safely play baseball games in a place they can call their home.

State Sen. Glen, Jeffries, D-Putnam, attended the meeting in support of the field. The senator and Kanawha County commissioners all agreed that this is a great idea for the Nitro community.

“It’s going to have a turf surface so children with disabilities are able to better get around on the field,” Commissioner Ben Salango said. “It’s a great project for Kanawha County, it’s a great project for Nitro.”

The field and restrooms will be handicap accessible.