Kanawha County Commission to vote on paid parental family medical leave

As Washington rolls out a new program promising paid family and medical leave, the Kanawha County Commission plans to discuss and vote on a similar offer for all county employees.

As it stands now, under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), county employees who have been employed with the county for a year are permitted to use up to 12-weeks of unpaid leave.

At the meeting on Jan. 16, the Kanawha County Commission will be proposing a change to the policy that would allow 12-weeks of paid leave for employees after the birth of a son or daughter or placement of a son or daughter with the employee for adoption or foster care. The new proposal will also include the placement of a child with an employee who is a grandparent.

"We are proposing a common-sense paid Family Medical Leave policy to allow all hard-working county employees to focus on their families following the birth of a baby, adoption or placement of a foster child. This policy will include grandparents who step up and take over the responsibility of raising their grandchildren and will give them the necessary time to adjust during this important transition," Commissioner Salango said. "The federal government is working to implement a similar policy in October of 2020 and we believe it is prudent for the Kanawha County Commission to expand its policies to assist those families who care for foster children. We must protect our children, our families and our employees."

Salango says he expects it will pass because the commissioners understand the importance of families and children.

