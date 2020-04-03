Kanawha County Judicial Annex Building to remain closed

Under recommendation from the Kanawha Charleston Health Department, officials have extended the closure of the Kanawha County Judicial Annex Building.

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, “I respect and trust the advice and medical opinion of Dr. Sherri Young. In the interest of public safety, the judicial building will stay closed to prevent community spread of the virus.”

To date there have been 8 positive COVID tests relating to the Judicial Annex, with more test still pending. Access to the judicial building was restricted on March 21.

Concerning reopening the building, Dr. Young stated the following, “The judicial building is similar to the decisions as to schools, churches and other areas that provide large congregations of people, which results in community spread which has life threatening consequences. Given that the investigation continues into positive cases, increasing community spread of COVID-19 and for the safety and wellness of the employees, it would be my medical recommendation to extend the closure through Monday, April 27th, then reassess.”

Commissioner Kent Carper noted, “We all understand how difficult it has been with the annex closed, but right now we are in the middle of a public health crisis. This is about protecting the public, court personnel, and the Sheriff’s office. I believe Dr. Young’s recommendation is well founded and I support it.”

