Kanawha County officials join forces to encourage obeying roadway laws during challenging time

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford and Charleston Police Chief James "Tyke" Hunt united Friday for a joint news conference to encourage people to follow all roadway laws while under the stay-at-home order.

"Now that the roadways have quite a bit less traffic on them because of the coronavirus situation, we have been noticing an uptick in serious traffic accidents," Rutherford said.

Both officials say the news conference was in response to the recent fatal accidents in the Sissonville and Charleston areas, as well as the recent robberies in Kanawha County.

Rutherford says just because the stay-at-home order has caused traffic to lighten, it doesn't mean collisions involving death or injury will not occur.

Officials say only essential travel should be taking place right now. They also add that even though you might be seeing less of officers, that doesn't mean they are not there.

"If there is a lack of traffic stops per say then that is probably due to the increased patrol activity that they are taking elsewhere," Hunt said.

He added that officer manpower has not decreased.

Law enforcement officials says they will not tolerate road laws being broke during the stay-at-home order.

They also said they have plans in place to beef up their patrols as needed, but the demand is not quite there yet. In the meantime, they'll continue to patrol as normal while following CDC and heath department guidelines.

