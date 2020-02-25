Kanawha County Public Library to be moved temporarily

The Kanawha County Public Library's downtown location is being moved temporarily.

While the current library undergoes a major renovation and expansion, Charleston city leaders and the Kanawha County Public Library's Board of Directors say the library's collection will be moved to the Charleston Town Center.

"Bringing together the Kanawha County Library System and the Charleston Town Center helped to facilitate a mutually beneficial partnership," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

"We want to thank Mayor Goodwin and Charleston Town Center for their efforts in making this arrangement possible," said Monika Jaensson, president of the Kanawha County Public Library's Board of Directors.

Jaensson signed the agreement with Charleston Town Center on Tuesday. She says the library should take over space by early summer.

"The Charleston Town Center location will allow the public to easily access our collection, including online resources and provide plenty of parking," said Jaensson.

Charleston Town Center Marketing Director Lisa McCracken says the library will occupy several spaces on level two of the Charleston Town Center. She says the exact locations will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

As part of the "Reimagine Your Library" campaign, the downtown library will undergo a #31.8 million dollar expansion and renovation project. That project is set to begin later this year and will take close to two years to complete.

Jaesson says the contract for construction and renovation should be completed in the next week. The apparent low-bidder, Paramount Builders LLC, and the library are in the final stages of negotiations.

Keep checking WSAZ and the WSAZ mobile app for the latest information.

