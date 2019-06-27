Kanawha County School Excess Levy increases to show up on July 1st tax bill

Kanawha County taxpayers will see noticeable increases on their upcoming real and personal property tax bills starting in July.

According to a press release from Kanawha County Commission, the passage of the 2018 Kanawha County Schools Board of Education Excess Levy caused this rate increase. In the levy's proposal, it was stated that a taxpayer’s annual bill would be increased by $8.39 for every $10,000 of fair market value of their home and increase it by $1.68 for every $1,000 of fair market value of their vehicles.

Commission President Carper said of the increases, “The bill is in the mail and it’s higher than it was last year! This levy increase was voted on by the will of the people in the November 2018 general election and passed with a 2/3 margin of voter turnout. It was not a decision made by the Kanawha County Assessor or the Kanawha County Commission. 55,000 Kanawha County residents, out of 121,228 registered voters, chose to cast their ballot regarding the levy and 35,914 of them were for it. That’s only 45% of our registered voters that were at the polls. If there are issues with the levy, it will need be taken up with the 66,228 registered voters who chose not to vote in the election”

The increases will show on the July 1st tax bill.