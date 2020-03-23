Kanawha County Schools to resume free meal program amid COVID-19 outbreak

After a brief delay, a school district in our region says it will resume its free meal program Wednesday.

Kanawha County Schools will now provide one meal delivery per week. District officials say that one delivery will provide multiple days worth of bagged meals.

This week's delivery day will be Wednesday, March 25. Each student will receive three days worth of meals.

The district says all meals will be delivered at bus stops.

Beginning Monday, March 30, all meals will arrive at the beginning of the week and will provide a five-day supply of food for students.

