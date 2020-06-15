Graduation ceremonies for Kanawha County Schools to be held at Laidley Field

All Kanawha County Schools 2020 graduations will be voluntary and will be held at Laidley Field in Charleston.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and observe proper social distancing guidelines.

It is also encouraged that only immediate family members attend the graduation ceremonies and that there is no gatherings on Laidley Field before or after the ceremonies.

The graduations will continue unless there is severe weather conditions. They will continue through rain. Saturday, June 27 is the make-up date in case of severe weather.

The dates for the ceremonies are as follows:

• Herbert Hoover High school: Tuesday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

• Capital High School: Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m.

• George Washington High School: Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

• St. Albans High School: Wednesday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.

• Sissonville High School: Thursday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

• Riverside High School: Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

• Nitro High School: Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

• South Charleston High School: Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

