Kanawha County Schools may eliminate three portable classrooms

Kanawha County Schools has submitted a request to the School Board Authority (SBA) for funding to build a new learning system.

According to Briana Warner of Kanawha County Schools, the Board of Education names one school for their "Yearly Needs Project". This year, Kanawha City Elementary was chosen.

The Board of Education submitted a request for 5.3 million dollars. This will build Kanawha City Elementary a new quad learning center, which will eliminate three portables from usage.

In addition to the quad learning center, Kanawha City Elementary will also have a new security vestibule built, their cafeteria kitchen extended, bathrooms renovated, and a sprinkler system installed.

If the SBA approves the funding request, Kanawha County Schools will match the project with 2.9 million dollars. The jobs will then be bid out for completion.