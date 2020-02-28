Kanawha County Schools prepare for possible coronavirus cases

School districts across the country are taking advice from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on how to prepare if the coronavirus spreads to our schools.

School officials with Kanawha County Board of Education says if the virus makes an appearance, they will be prepared.

"We get our guidelines eventually from the Centers for Disease Control, through the state and through Kanawha-Charleston Health Department," said Kanawha County lead nurse Brenda Isaac.

Isaac also says handwashing is the best prevention method right now and following close behind is staying healthy and consuming vitamin C.

Kanawha County school leaders, county commissioners and hospital officials are meeting Monday to be prepared if a coronavirus outbreak happens. While it is unlikely the virus will reach West Virginia or Kanawha County soon, KCS officials say it is good to be prepared.

"There is still a lot to learn and on the national level they are working on that and communicating on a regular basis with the states who are communicating with the localities," Isaac said.

Isaac says this is not the first time unusual viruses have happened and it will not be the last, but she says the process for prevention is similar to the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.

Isaac also says that closing schools is not the first option for preventing the virus because it spreads just as fast if schools were closed.

"Having them in school where we can monitor them and educate them on the things they need too do to stay healthy and make sure that they are doing their handwashing properly its just as effective as closing schools," Isaac said.

These is no vaccine yet for the coronavirus, but the CDC is working on it.

