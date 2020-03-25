Kanawha County Schools proms cancelled

All 8 high schools in Kanawha County will be cancelled, according to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner.

This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

High schools in Kanawha County include Capital High School, George Washington High School, Herbert Hoover High School, Nitro High School, Riverside High School, Sissonville High School, South Charleston High School, and St. Albans High School.

