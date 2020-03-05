Kanawha County Schools releases coronavirus preparedness plan

Kanawha County Schools released their preparedness plan in the event that coronavirus spreads to West Virginia on Thursday.

According to the release, schools in the county will remain using the usual flu and virus precautionary methods until the virus spreads to the area.

In the event a student or staff member is diagnosed with COVID-19, they will be required to stay home for the 14 day contagious period. The school effected by the diagnosis will be closed completely for three days for a deep cleaning.

The release says that if a student is diagnosed with COVID-19, parents will need to call the school as well as provide documentation stating when the student is medically cleared to return to school.

Classwork will be posted online through Schoology, where students can access it on their iPads. Fourth and fifth graders will be allowed to take their iPads home if COVID-19 spreads.

The release also reminds students to follow proper hand washing and coughing etiquette.