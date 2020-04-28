Kanawha County Schools report break in

Law enforcement and a school district in our region are searching for information after a break in.

According to Kanawha County Schools, a person was caught on surveillance video early Monday morning at Riverside High School.

Schools have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kanawha County Schools released pictures captured on the school's security system in hopes of obtaining some information.

School officials are urging anyone who recognizes the person to contact Kanawha County Schools. You may remain anonymous.

